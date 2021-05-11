x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Southeast Texas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Southeast Texas, Texas | 12NEWSNOW.com

Local

Beach Patrol, Coast Guard search for boy caught in Galveston rip current

Officials say the boy, believed to be 7 years old, went missing around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday off 37th Street and Seawall Boulevard.
Credit: KHOU

GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston Beach Patrol and the Coast Guard are searching for a boy who got caught in a rip current Tuesday night and hasn't been seen since.

Officials say the boy, believed to be 7 years old, went missing around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday off 37th Street and Seawall Boulevard. They say the boy was pulled by a rip current and hasn’t resurfaced. The Coast Guard says the child was last seen wearing black shorts.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Sector Houston-Galveston command center at (281) 464-4854.

Related Articles