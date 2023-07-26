x
Beach goers warned of elevated levels of bacteria found at Sea Rim State Park beaches

Water samples were found to have elevated levels of the Enterococcus bacteria.
Credit: Texas Beach Watch

SABINE PASS, Texas — A beach advisory has been issued for multiple beaches in Southeast Texas. 

The warning sites are at McFaddin National Wildlife Refuge #1,2,3 and 6 and for Sea Rim Middle and West beaches located on 5632 Clam Lake Road, according to an advisory issued by Lamar University

Water samples collected at the locations on July 25, 2023 were found to have elevated levels of the Enterococcus bacteria.

Enterococcus bacteria live in the intestinal tracts of warm-blooded animals, including humans, and therefore indicate possible contamination of streams and rivers by fecal waste, according to the United States Environmental Agency website

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency considers anything over 104 colonies to be unsafe.

Lamar University continues to test and monitor this water and based upon their results, further advisories will be issued as necessary.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information. 

From a Lamar University news release:

