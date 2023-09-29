Inmate dies from ruptured ulcer while in custody at Bexar County jail

BCSO has launched multiple internal investigations, per protocol.

SAN ANTONIO — A 33-year-old man booked into the Bexar County jail Sunday died after an apparent "medical episode," authorities said.

This marks the tenth instance of an inmate dying while in custody at the facility this year, and the fourth since the start of August.

Manuel Perez "was found unresponsive in his cell" by a deputy conducting routine checks around 11:40 a.m. Friday, according to officials with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). The deputy called for assistance before starting CPR, but the man was pronounced dead at 12:15 p.m.

The cause of death was determined to be peritonitis, which is the inflammation of the peritoneum. This is commonly caused by a bacterial infection in the blood or after a rupture of an abdominal organ. The medical examiner says Perez had suffered a ruptured ulcer.

Online record indicate that Perez's bond had been posted on Wednesday.

Multiple internal investigations into the inmate's death will be launched, per BCSO protocol. The Bexar County Constable's Office will conduct its own investigation as well.

