BRIDGE CITY, Texas — Bland Cemetery 2, the historic site in Bridge City is home to some world war veterans. No one has been buried there since the 1980's and conditions continue to worsen.

Spiders, trash and destroyed tombstones are what you'll find on the two acre of land located off of FM 1442 near Taylor circle. The cemetery appears to be privately owned.

Charlotte Chiasson is a Bridge City historian and knows just about everything about her hometown. She believes is disappointing how the cemetery hasn't been kept up after all of these years.

"Most the graves the tombstones have been toppled over, you can seem some of the fences that each little family had their own fence, well the fences has been twisted 20 feet in the air," Chiasson said.

12news contacted the Orange County Appraisal District and they only had a P-O box available for contact of the owners of the land.

Chiasson says she's reached out to city leaders to encourage them to do something about the old cemetery.

"I think it's crucial that it is maintained," she said. "I think it's sad that it's in such deplorable condition. anytime interest is sparked that's a good thing.

A Facebook group has been created for folks to come together to help clean up the cemetery. They have yet to announce when those details just yet. Once we get that information we will be sure to let you know.