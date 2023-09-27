Better Business Bureau Southeast Texas hosting 4th Annual Professional Women's Conference Thursday

BBB Board Member Natasha Garrett tells 12News their goal is to help women in the area develop their professional skills.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Better Business Bureau of Southeast Texas is hosting its 4th Annual Professional Women's Conference on Thursday.

The conference takes place on Sept. 28 at Ford Park, beginning at 7:45 a.m. Doors open and check-in begins at 7:30 a.m.

Hosted by the BBB Southeast Texas Consumer Education Foundation with Presenting Sponsor, Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, the Texas BBB Professional Women's Conference features:

Presentations from a diverse group of distinguished speakers

Professional development tips and content

Roundtable discussions

Networking

Women of Integrity Honoree Recognition

Expo of vendors + Resources

For a detailed schedule breakdown of events, click here.

"There will be lots of local vendors available, professional headshots happening at some of the booths, lots of interactive things to do, along with dynamic speakers that are focused more on that personal and professional development of women in Southeast Texas of all ages," Garret said.

Tickets are available for purchase on the Better Business Bureau website. Tickets will not be sold at the door.

