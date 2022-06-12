'I'm pretty excited' : New BBB president/CEO outlines how he plans to service Southeast Texas

Erwin is passionate about keeping money in consumers' pockets and educating people about credible business practices, which is one of the main priorities of the BBB.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Better Business Bureau of Southeast Texas has announced who will be it's new President and CEO.

The board of directors named Darren Erwin to take over the organization's top spot beginning on January 1, 2023.

Erwin will take over from Liz Fredrichs who has led the organization for the past five years.

"I have pretty large shoes to fill, the prior or previous president of the organization, and have worked very hard to keep the BBB relevant and keep the organization in the community," Erwin said.

He has served as director of operations at the BBB in Beaumont since 2015. He has been with the BBB since 2013.

Together, Fredrichs and Erwin collaboratively led the BBB team through several natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Keeping the local chapter involved in the community is what Erwin plans to maintain, especially the BBB's mission of trust between consumers and business owners.

"We service eight and a half counties, so it's a pretty broad service area. So, I am pretty excited to further the relationships that I have and make others and establish others," said Erwin.

Erwin is passionate about keeping money in consumers' pockets and educating people about credible business practices, which is one of the main priorities of the BBB chapter.

While many know the BBB as a place to report scams, the organization offers so much more than that.

"Most people relate and know the BBB as a scam awareness organization, but however the bulk of what we do comes through the accreditation process and leading consumers to honest, and credible businesses," Erwin said.

Erwin is a long time Southeast Texas resident and looks forward to learning and growing with people in the area.

He says the skills he offers made him the right fit for the job.

"There is a huge responsibility there and I feel like I am the most prepared and I do have the adequate skills to make sure that the organization moves forward in a positive direction," Erwin said.

Erwin earned a Bachelor of Science degree in University Studies at Lamar University and is currently a candidate to complete an MBA at the University of Texas in December 2022.

“It’s an exciting time to be part of BBB, as we move into our 60th year of service to the communities of Southeast Texas. BBB continues to be a vital part of our area by promoting Trust in the Market Place,” Erwin said.

Fredrichs, who came to the Southeast Texas organization in 2017 from Wisconsin where she was the executive vice president of the BBB there, announced her retirement in August 2022.

