'Major gas leak' under Baytown bridge has SH-146 closed in both directions

Authorities said the highway from Massey Tompkins to 565 would be closed for about four hours.

BAYTOWN, Texas — A gas leak under a Baytown bridge is forcing SH-146 at Cedar Bayou to be closed for hours, according to city officials.

At about 5 p.m., authorities said the highway from Massey Tompkins Road to FM 565 would be closed for about four hours. The highway was closed in both directions.

Officials warned drivers to avoid the area.

What happened

According to the Baytown Fire Department, a 4-inch gas line was struck by an excavator. CenterPoint crews were heading to the scene to repair the line.

The Baytown Fire Boat was in Cedar Bayou diverting water traffic.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information is provided.

The Baytown Fire Department is currently working a major gas leak which has SH 146 closed both directions at Cedar... Posted by Baytown Fire Department on Wednesday, September 1, 2021