Several businesses evacuated due to railcar leaking flammable liquid in Baytown

HOUSTON — Several businesses were evacuated Friday due to railcar leaking flammable liquid in Baytown, city officials confirmed.
The incident happened at the Delta Petrochemical facility near Highway 99 and FM 1405.
It's unknown to which company the railcar belongs, but city officials confirmed the chemical is Triethylamine, a highly flammable liquid.
No injuries have been reported.
HAZMAT teams and firefighters were at the scene and worked to contain the spill. Foam trucks were also called upon to help manage the situation.