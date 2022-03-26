Battleship Texas welcoming visitors for its final weekend at San Jacinto Battleground site

The foundation says this weekend is the last time the ship will be open to visitors in La Porte before it’s taken to a shipyard for repairs.

LA PORTE, Texas — The historic Battleship Texas Foundation is inviting tourists to see the ship one last time this weekend at the San Jacinto Battleground.

Battleship Texas will be open Saturday, March 26, and Sunday, March 27 to celebrate the ship’s 108th birthday.

Hours of operation are from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with the last admissions sold at 4 p.m. and the last entry at 5 p.m.

The foundation said this weekend will be the last time the ship will be open to visitors at the dock in La Porte before it’s taken to the Gulf Copper Shipyard in Galveston.

According to the Battleship Texas Foundation, the ship is scheduled to be moved to the shipyard for repairs in summer 2022.

After repairs, Battleship Texas will need a new home port. That location has not been finalized yet, but Beaumont is an option. Baytown is another greater Houston city in the running to house the tourist attraction.

Beaumont City Councilman Mike Getz said city leaders and organizations endorsed bringing the historic ship to the Neches River.

Early projections showed that bringing the ship to Beaumont could cost around $5.275 million on the low-end estimate. The estimate does not include parking requirements, the location for ticket sales, or a gift shop.

Getz also said since the ship is owned by the Battleship Texas Foundation, the foundation would be responsible for maintenance fees and not taxpayers.

Beaumont city council leaders delayed the decision on the issue multiple times, but negotiations are ongoing surrounding what it will take to possibly move the ship to Beaumont.