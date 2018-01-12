BOLIVAR PENINSULA — Some people who live on the Bolivar Peninsula are fighting a proposed 31-billion-dollar plan from the Army Corp of Engineers. The "Coastal Spine" or "Ike Dike" is supposed to protect the coastline from future storm surges.

George Strong has owned property in Bolivar for around 24 years. He said the plans are intended to protect the coastline, but more specifically industry at the Port of Houston. He agrees something needs to be done, but feels this plan will do more harm than good.

Strong's home was the only one left standing in a seven block radius after Ike. He understands the impact a major storm surge can have.

"If Ike had come through a little bit further we'd still be cleaning up with chemical plants," said Strong.

The proposed "Ike Dike" is a 70-mile-long coastal barrier made up of levees and sea gates. The Corp currently recommends it run along highway 87 on the Peninsula.

Strong said a sea gate will only cause more damage for their homes because of the way they were designed after Ike. Right now, the flood waters flow through, but with a gate the water would hit the barrier and come crashing back toward their homes.

Anne Willis has been with the Bolivar Peninsula Chamber of Commerce for 25-years. She worries about the impact the plan could have on businesses along Highway 87 if executed.

"If they take what we have people aren't going to come here, the only industry here is tourism and that's all we can depend on," said Willis.

Charlotte Stirling, like Strong and Willis, is a concerned property owner. She's become very familiar with the Corp's plans, and its direct impact on the Peninsula.

"The first thing they have to do is buy out all of our businesses, it's going to kill our community," explained Stirling.

She worries the plan won't be enough to stop a major storm, and feels there ware better alternatives.

"We need quick solutions and effective solutions, and that's what we're advocating for here in Bolivar," said Stirling.

They also fear the plan could greatly diminish property values.

They'll be having an informational town hall meeting tomorrow at 1 o'clock at Jose's Cajun Steakhouse.

In the meeting they'll be discussing what's included in the coastal barrier plan, and what it means for the community and Galveston Bay.

They'll also be discussing the best ways to submit effective public comments at the upcoming U.S. Army Corps public meeting at Crenshaw School at 1: o'clock on December 15th.

