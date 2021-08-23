Sixth railroad crossing closed in Orange as city works to create 'quiet zone'

The director or public works said the Barkins and 15th crossing is the last of six to be permanently closed.

ORANGE, Texas — Crews in Orange placed traffic barriers at the last of six railroad crossings on Monday as part of the city's agreement to create a 'quiet zone.'

James Wolf works as the City of Orange Director of Public Works. He told 12News the railroad crossing at Barkins Ave. and 15th Street will soon have permanent barriers in place.

Drivers who use the crossing will need to find a different route.

"This is part of our agreement with the Union Pacific Railroad to create a quiet zone, and so we indicated that we would permanently close six at-grade crossings," Wolf said. "Since we recently opened the two new frontage roads crossings of I-10, this permits us to go forward with the final closure."

The railroad crossing at Barkins Avenue and 15th Street will be closed permanently effective Tuesday, August 23, 2021. Motorists who generally travel in this area will need to plan an alternate route. Posted by City of Orange, Texas - Government on Monday, August 23, 2021