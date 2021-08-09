Baptist Hospitals will not change visitor policy despite rise in COVID-19 cases

Baptist believes visitors are part of the healing process and wants to continue to allow visitors on non-COVID units at this time.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Despite the rise in cases of COVID-19, Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas will not be making changes to the visitation policy at this time.

Baptist believes visitors are part of the healing process and wants to continue to allow visitors on non-COVID units at this time, a hospital spokesperson said in a recent press release.

Health officials are continuously stressing the importance of getting vaccinated and proper hand washing. Masks are required for people inside Baptist facilities.

Even though Baptist is not changing the visitor policy, hospital administrators request no more than one visitor per patient room, per day, in non-COVID rooms. There are limited entry points to route through the safest parts of the facility, and the hospitals provide masks and hand sanitizer upon entry.

Hospital officials ask that visitors arrive before 6 p.m. and avoid unnecessary contact outside of patient rooms.

Baptist officials said they will do all they can daily to continuously serve staff members and the Southeast Texas community as they strive to lessen the effects of the virus on the community.