BEAUMONT — Friends and families of Carrington Mosley, Alix Neal, and Garrett Saulter all wrote one last message to their loved ones who lost their lives Sunday after a crash in Hardin County.

"This balloon release with everyone getting to come together and do this for them three is just amazing, and I think it's going to bring everyone closer and give everyone the comfort that they needs" Grace Tantillo a friend of one of the victims said.

Messages that friends and families of the victims never got the chance to say.

"It's really hard when you lose someone that close to your whole church because we're all like a family," a friend of one of the victims says.

Mackenzie Comeaus says during tragic times like this, the community needs to come together.

"I wanted as many people as i could to hear the great things that Alix, Garrett, and Carrington did," Comeaus said.

Everyone getting there last chance to say goodbyes.

Funeral services for Carrington Mosley will be held on Thursday, September 13th at the 1st Baptist church in Batson.

Funeral services for Alix Neal will be held on Friday, September 14th at 1st Baptist Sour Lake.

Funeral services for Garrett Saulters will be held on Friday, September 14th at Cochran Funeral Home in Livingston.

