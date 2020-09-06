EVADALE, Texas — Dozens gathered outside Evadale High School Monday to cope with a tragedy fresh on the minds of the community.

Four people, including an Evadale teen and his sister were killed in a wreck in Chambers County on Sunday.

Around 1:40 a.m. Sunday, Kaiden Vinson, his sister Peyton and William Taylor of Silsbee died after their vehicle was involved in a collision.

State Troopers think their car drifted over into oncoming traffic, hitting another vehicle head on.

Love for them poured out through many tears, hugs and written messages on balloons Monday afternoon.

Classmates, family members and friends released balloons into the sky.

Three of them ended up getting stuck in a tree, reminding the group of three Southeast Texans lost in the accident.

Some shared stories about their friends, and some couldn't help but laugh at the memories.

All three of them did leave behind children.

More events are planned to help the families coping with loss.

A benefit will be held at the Evadale Fire Hall at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. They'll be selling turkey legs to help raise money.

Others will gather at the Buna Bridle Club on Tuesday at 7:30 to honor William Taylor with 'one last ride.' Everyone is welcome.



The driver of the other vehicle, 20-year-old Kathy Torres-Garza of Houston, was also killed in the accident.





