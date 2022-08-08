D'Lanny Chairez sentenced to 5 years behind bars, with more prison time possible

A Bexar County grand jury also returned a multicount indictment on charges D'Lanny Chairez caused her baby's death.

SAN ANTONIO — The 21-year-old mother of Baby James Chairez, whose remains were discovered last year, will remain behind bars on a five year sentence, a district court judge ruled on Monday.

Baby James Chairez was 18 months old when he was reported missing in 2021. He was later found dead in the mobile home where he lived with his mother, D'Lanny Chairez.

In May, Chairez pleaded no contest to one of two charges of tampering with evidence. The first charge was dropped as part of the plea deal where five years of jail time was also agreed on.

"I guess giving her five years is better than letting her go," said Marisol Benavidez, James's great-aunt.

It's possible D'Lanny Chairez could face an extended prison sentence, after a Bexar County grand jury on Monday returned a multicount indictment on charges that she caused her child's death. According to District Attorney Joe Gonzales, the indictment was for injury to a child-intentionally or knowingly causing serious bodily injury to a child.

The indictment alleges that on April 28, 2021, Chairez intentionally or knowingly caused serious bodily injury to her baby, a child who was 14 years of age or younger, by manner and means unknown to the grand jury.

Gonzales said the charges amount to a first-degree felony, punishable by five to 99 years or life in prison, along with a possible fine of up to $10,000.

"We have every intention of moving forward and seeking justice for Baby James," the district attorney added.

Bill Simmons, who is representing Chairez, said he wasn't worried about the new charges and told reporters he's "confident the DA will do the right thing."

Benavidez hopes it will lead to more time in jail for her niece.

"Having her not walk the same streets I walk is justice," she said.