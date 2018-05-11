PORT ARTHUR — Autopsy results have been released for the Nederland woman found at the Veteran's Memorial Bridge in Port Arthur on October 31.

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2 Marc DeRouen says the results show Cherie Kay Jones-Trahan, 36, had multiple injuries including fractures of the spine, sternum, and multiple ribs, and a laceration of the lungs and spinal court. Toxicology is pending.

The Preliminary cause of death is multiple injuries due to a fall from height. The preliminary manner of death remains undetermined.

Trahan was reported missing on Wednesday, October 31, 2018. Her body was found that evening near the Veteran's Memorial Bridge.

Funeral services will be Thursday November 8, 2018, at Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street in Nederland.

