JASPER, Texas — The man arrested for public intoxication who died in the Jasper City Jail last month overdosed on methamphetamine, the autopsy report said.

Jasper Police released the autopsy results for Steven Mitchell Qualls on Monday, Feb. 25. He was 28 years old.

The Jefferson County Medical Examiner's Office determined the death was accidental, according to the autopsy report.

Qualls, who was from Tyler County, was found unresponsive in the city jail's detox cell on Wednesday, Jan. 30 about 8:45 a.m. He was the only person in the cell when he was found, police said. He was 28 years old.

Qualls had been booked into the jail after being charged with public intoxication when he refused to leave Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital after being discharged on Jan. 28.

The Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers investigated the case.

