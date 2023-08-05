Southeast Texas Auto Theft Taskforce handing out steering wheel locks for some Kia, Hyundai owners

Hyundai is providing the locks due to an increase in car thefts of some Hyundai and Kia car models

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Southeast Texas Auto Theft Taskforce is tackling the increase in car thefts in certain Hyundai and Kia car models.

The taskforce wants drivers with these types of vehicles to stop by and pick up a free steering wheel lock courtesy of Hyundai.

Owners of specific Hyundai and Kia models can visit the Southeast Texas Auto Theft Task Force at 2430 W. Cardinal Dr. Ste. C, in Beaumont, to pick up a lock.

This push comes after the "Kia Challenge" has been circulating around social media. The illegal trend has thieves targeting Kia and Hyundai vehicles and steeling them. The thieves are using a phone charger cable, breaking into the steering column and jamming the USB into parts of the car to start it.

There are a limited number of the locks available so they will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.

In order to receive the free steering wheel lock, you must be a Beaumont area resident and own a specific model of Hyundai and Kia.

Hyundai is providing the locks in an effort to help due to an increase in car thefts of some Hyundai and Kia car models police said.

To be receive a free lock you must...

Be a Beaumont area resident

Show proof of ownership of one of he listed Kia or Hyundai models below

Hyundai

2011-2022 Accent

2011-2022 Elantra

2013-2017 Elantra GT

2013-2014 Elantra Coupe

2011-2012 Elantra Touring

2011-2014 Genesis Coupe

2018-2022 Kona

2020-2021 Palisade

2011-2012. 2019-2022 Santa Fe

2013-2018, 2019 Santa Fe; Santa Fe XL

2013-2018 Santa Fe Sport

2011-2019 Sonata

2011-2022 Tucson

2012-2017, 2019-2021 Veloster

2020-2021 Venue

2011-2012 Veracruz

Kia

2011-2021 Forte

2021-2022 K5

2011-2020 Optima

2011-2021 Rio

2011-2021 Sedona

2021-2022 Seltos

2010-2022 Soul

2011-2022 Sorento

2011-2022 Sportage

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

