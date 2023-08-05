Southeast Texas Auto Theft Taskforce handing out steering wheel locks for some Kia, Hyundai owners

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Southeast Texas Auto Theft Taskforce is tackling the increase in car thefts in certain Hyundai and Kia car models.
The taskforce wants drivers with these types of vehicles to stop by and pick up a free steering wheel lock courtesy of Hyundai.
Owners of specific Hyundai and Kia models can visit the Southeast Texas Auto Theft Task Force at 2430 W. Cardinal Dr. Ste. C, in Beaumont, to pick up a lock.
This push comes after the "Kia Challenge" has been circulating around social media. The illegal trend has thieves targeting Kia and Hyundai vehicles and steeling them. The thieves are using a phone charger cable, breaking into the steering column and jamming the USB into parts of the car to start it.
There are a limited number of the locks available so they will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.
In order to receive the free steering wheel lock, you must be a Beaumont area resident and own a specific model of Hyundai and Kia.
Hyundai is providing the locks in an effort to help due to an increase in car thefts of some Hyundai and Kia car models police said.
To be receive a free lock you must...
- Be a Beaumont area resident
- Show proof of ownership of one of he listed Kia or Hyundai models below
Hyundai
- 2011-2022 Accent
- 2011-2022 Elantra
- 2013-2017 Elantra GT
- 2013-2014 Elantra Coupe
- 2011-2012 Elantra Touring
- 2011-2014 Genesis Coupe
- 2018-2022 Kona
- 2020-2021 Palisade
- 2011-2012. 2019-2022 Santa Fe
- 2013-2018, 2019 Santa Fe; Santa Fe XL
- 2013-2018 Santa Fe Sport
- 2011-2019 Sonata
- 2011-2022 Tucson
- 2012-2017, 2019-2021 Veloster
- 2020-2021 Venue
- 2011-2012 Veracruz
Kia
- 2011-2021 Forte
- 2021-2022 K5
- 2011-2020 Optima
- 2011-2021 Rio
- 2011-2021 Sedona
- 2021-2022 Seltos
- 2010-2022 Soul
- 2011-2022 Sorento
- 2011-2022 Sportage
This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.
