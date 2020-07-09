Auto-pedestrian accident reported on TX 73

The accident happened around 8:20 p.m. on TX 73 about one mile west of Englin Road in Jefferson County not far from Winnie.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — A driver who reportedly ran off the road and crashed was then hit by another driver on a highway near Winnie Sunday night, according to Texas DPS.

All eastbound lanes of TX 73 are closed due to the crash as of 10 p.m.

The accident happened around 8:20 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6 on TX 73 about one mile west of Englin Road in Jefferson County near Winnie.

A Chevrolet sedan was going eastbound on TX 73 when the driver went off the road and crashed. When the driver got out of the car and walked onto the highway, they were hit by a Chevrolet pickup truck, Texas DPS Sgt. Stephanie Davis said in a news release.

Information about the crash victims is not available as of 9:56 p.m., Davis said. The accident is still being investigated.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device