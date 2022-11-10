Beaumont Police, EMS on scene of possible fatal auto-ped accident

All eastbound traffic is being diverted at College Street and 23rd. Westbound lanes are open, but drivers are asked to slow down as investigators work the scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police and EMS are on scene at a 'possible fatal' auto-pedestrian accident Tuesday evening.

It happened on 23rd and College Street near O'Reilly Auto Parts and M&D Supply.

All eastbound traffic in the 4500 block of College Street is being diverted at 23rd. Westbound lanes are still open, but drivers are being asked to slow down as traffic investigators work the scene.

12News crew on scene saw a mangled bike and someone being loaded on to a stretcher.

From a Beaumont Police Department news release:

BPD is on the scene of a possible Auto Pedestrian Fatality Crash in the 4500 block of College Street (in front of O’Reilly Auto Parts).

All Eastbound traffic in the 4500 block of College is being diverted at 23rd. Westbound lanes are still open but please slow down and use caution in the area as traffic investigators arrive to work the scene. We will update when Eastbound lanes are back open.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.