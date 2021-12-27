Port Neches woman warns Southeast Texans about foreclosure scam

Two different people approached Diana Smoke's home promising to help her avoid foreclosure. Smoke's home and taxes are fully paid off.

PORT NECHES, Texas — A Southeast Texas woman and area authorities are attempting to warn homeowners about a foreclosure scam so they do not fall victim to it.

Port Neches resident Diana Smoke realized an attempted scam was taking place after she was approached not once, but twice, with equally questionable information.

Two different people approached Smoke's home promising to help her avoid foreclosure. Smoke's home and taxes are fully paid off.

“She was very pushy, and I said kept saying, ‘This is a scam. This is a scam.’ She's saying no it's not,” Smoke said.

A female scammer approached the family on Sunday, Dec. 26, the day after Christmas. The altercation immediately started presenting red flags.

“This young lady pulled up in front of the house,” Smoke said. “She came up and said, they are foreclosing on our house. I knew that the house was paid for, taxes were all paid.”

Not only was the content of the conversation suspicious, but also when the conversation was taking place.

“Saying she worked for the city and the city doesn't send people out on Sunday, so that's what was a big red flag,” Smoke said.

The next day, another person approached the Port Neches home with the exact same message.

“And then we had an older gentleman come today and he came in a truck, and he was just like this lady, very persistent,” Smoke said.

The homeowner immediately called the police both times she was approached. Responding officers advised Smoke to share her experiences on social media to warn the Southeast Texas community.

“We call the city, the Port Neches Police Department,” Smoke said. “He came right out, but just barely missed her. They could easily get some older person that aren't aware of scams and say, ‘For a couple thousand dollars, we could get you out of this foreclosure.”

Authorities said that if someone approaches you about a foreclosure on your home, ask them for credentials to confirm they are who they say they are.

Southeast Texans are advised to be aware of red flags including demands of payment before a service is given. That is illegal and a warning that a potential scam is taking place, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

Authorities said other possible signs that a scam is taking place is if someone asks for payment strictly by cashier’s check or a wire transfer, or if they ask you to transfer the deed of your home to them.

If anything looks or feels wrong, Southeast Texans are encouraged to call the police and check with the Southeast Texas division of the Better Business Bureau.