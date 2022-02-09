City of Austin raising minimum wage for 911 call takers, police dispatchers

Starting on Sept. 25, 911 call takers will make at least $22.85 an hour while police dispatchers will make at least $24.42.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin is raising pay for 911 call takers and police dispatchers as the department deals with more than 60 vacancies.

Starting on Sept. 25, 911 call takers will make at least $22.85 an hour while police dispatchers will make at least $24.42. If employees have an additional TCOLE Telecommunicator Certification, they will get a $1,800 stipend each year.

According to a City memo, the increase comes after the Austin City Council passed a resolution in June directing the city manager to report back to the Council on adjusting pay grades within the top quartile of the market rate for 911 call takers and police dispatchers.

With the minimum wage for the coming fiscal year set at $20 instead of $18 as first proposed, the new pay ranges were adjusted, per the memo.

The memo also states that the Austin Police Department will report back to the council in three months on the progress of recruiting and reducing the vacancy rate. That report will include information on the number of people applying, the number hired, vacancy rate, the impact of salary increases and stipends and other challenges.

Right now, the city has 48 vacancies in 911 call taker positions and 20 vacancies in police dispatch positions.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube