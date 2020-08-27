Dispute between groups of hurricane evacuees leads to deadly shooting in Downtown Austin

Police believe the incident began as two groups of hurricane evacuees, one from Port Arthur and one from Beaumont, got into an argument.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating multiple shootings that happened overnight.

One of the shootings happened near Sixth Street and Brazos Street near the Driskill Hotel around 12:31 a.m.

Police said a woman was found with a gunshot wound and later died at a hospital. Police believe the incident began as a fight but no suspects are in custody as of early Thursday morning. However, police believe the suspect is a man.

In a later update Thursday morning, the APD said it received multiple calls about approximately 60 people fighting in the street. They located the injured female and took her to Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas, where she was pronounced dead at 1:03 a.m.

I'm on Brazos and 6th Street where the fatal morning shooting happened.



I just spoke with a few people who said they were close friends with the female victim who was killed.



Hear what they have to say on @kvue at 5 and 6. pic.twitter.com/1qCciH4dQq — Daranesha Herron (@Daraneshatv) August 27, 2020

Police believe the incident began as two groups of hurricane evacuees, one from Port Arthur and one from Beaumont, got into an argument. Individuals from both groups produced guns, police said. One person fired and struck a woman experiencing homelessness nearby who was not involved.

APD is checking nearby cameras to figure out more details.

In another incident reported around 10:48 p.m., police received calls about shots fired in the 2100 block of Elmont Drive. Officials determined 21-year-old Paul Brown had been shot and killed. He was pronounced deceased at 4:02 a.m. at Dell Seton.

Investigators are processing the scene, interviewing witnesses and canvassing the area for video.

Another shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon on the 6660 block of Janes Ranch Road near McKinney Falls State Park around 2:40 p.m. Police said one person was killed in this incident, which appeared to be between two individuals who knew each other.

Anyone with more information is asked to call 512-974-TIPS. Tips can be made anonymously.

On Thursday afternoon, the Austin Police Department provided an update on all three homicide cases: