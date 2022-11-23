Group in Austin to deliver giant Elon Musk sculpture to Tesla Gigafactory

You may have seen the sculpture around the city. Here's some background on the object.

AUSTIN, Texas — If you've been out and about in Austin this week, you may have come across a giant sculpture depicting Elon Musk around.

The sculpture depicts Musk's head on the body of a goat, all on top of a rocket. It's supposed to symbolize that Musk is the GOAT, an acronym for "greatest of all time," according to KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

On Saturday, the people behind the project are hoping the Tesla and Twitter CEO will accept it as a gift. Friday night, they held an event at Highbrow Lowbrow in East Austin before Saturday's delivery.

The man who designed the sculpture said he's a big fan of Musk. Sculpture designer Danny Wang said the project started a year ago.

"A company put it together in Phoenix and then brought it to Austin. Everywhere this thing goes, there's just tons of people snapping videos, saying 'What the hell is this? What the heck.' It just draws tons and tons of attention," Wang said.

The group now plans to caravan from Circuit of the Americans to the Tesla Gigafactory in East Travis County on Saturday. They said they're hoping Musk is there and accepts the gift.

"Knowing he's kind of like a jokester, so I think he's going to think it's pretty funny. Because it's got all the funny things that he likes built in one," Wang said.

According to the Statesman, the owners of the sculpture describe themselves as "massive Elon fans" and run a cryptocurrency firm called Elon Goat Token. The creators said the sculpture cost $600,000 to build. It sits on a semi-trailer and is more than 30 feet long and stands 20 feet tall.

