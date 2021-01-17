Armed gun rights advocates rally outside the Texas Capitol

On Friday, the Texas DPS closed the State Capitol building and grounds through Wednesday.

A group of demonstrators, several armed with rifles, gathered outside the Texas Capitol gates Sunday afternoon.

KVUE crews on the scene reported that many involved were gun rights advocates rallying for the Second Amendment. KVUE's Mari Salazar said people she spoke to told her the peaceful rally has been planned for months and has nothing to do with the 2020 presidential election.

Several individuals present on Sunday were carrying rifles. At least one was wearing a hat in support of President Donald Trump.

Katie Hall, a reporter for KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, reported that some of the individuals gathered said they do not support President Trump.

"This rally would've been a lot larger, but a lot of people backed out after what happened at the [U.S.] Capitol," one woman with the Hibiscus Society told Hall.

The Statesman also reported that FBI officials spoke with several people with the Hibiscus Society before they came out Sunday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) says licensed-to-carry persons are allowed on Capitol grounds and inside the Capitol when it is open. Licensed people may carry their guns concealed or open carry in a holster and must carry their licenses on them.

You can view photos from Sunday below:

PHOTOS: Armed demonstrators gather outside Texas Capitol 1/13

2/13

3/13

4/13

5/13

6/13

7/13

8/13

9/13

10/13

11/13

12/13

13/13 1 / 13

A small group also gathered outside the Capitol on Saturday. At least one of those individuals was carrying a rifle, and another carried a flag reading, "Liberty or death." The Statesman reported that another individual present Saturday had a large knife and zip ties attached to his belt strap.

Some of the people gathered Saturday were wearing pro-Trump hats while others were wearing military-style clothing like protective vests and camouflage.

Both days this weekend, armed DPS officers continued to patrol the Capitol grounds.

You can view photos from Saturday below:

PHOTOS: People gather outside closed Texas Capitol 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10

On Friday, DPS announced the closure of the Capitol building and grounds Saturday through Wednesday as officials learn of new intelligence about armed protests and "violent extremists." KVUE Senior Reporter Tony Plohetski confirmed that investigators are monitoring multiple sects with different political ideologies ahead of Inauguration Day.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler said his office is communicating with the Austin Police Department.

"The safety of everyone in downtown Austin is paramount, as always, and receiving focused attention," he said.

DPS Director Col. Steve McCraw said the agency is adding troopers and law enforcement, working closely with the FBI and Austin police.

“The Texas Department of Public Safety is aware of armed protests planned at the Texas State Capitol this week and violent extremists who may seek to exploit constitutionally protected events to conduct criminal acts,” Col. McCraw said. “As a result, DPS has deployed additional personnel and resources to the Capitol and are working closely with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Austin Police Department to monitor events and enforce the rule of law.”

The DPS's announcements followed an internal FBI bulletin obtained by ABC News that stated that armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols and at the U.S. Capitol as Inauguration Day draws nearer.

Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity online or in public is asked to contact the FBI, APD or DPS at www.iWatchtx.org.