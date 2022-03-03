Austin mass shooting suspect appears in court as victim's family watches

Doug Kantor, 25, was killed in the shooting, while 13 others were hurt.

AUSTIN, Texas — The suspected gunman from the deadly mass shooting on Austin's Sixth Street last June is in court Tuesday.

De'Ondre White faces one murder charge in connection with the death of Douglas Kantor and 14 counts of aggravated assault for each person injured in the shooting.

Another suspect tied to the Sixth Street shooting case is expected in court. Jeremiah Tabb is accused of evidence tampering. Tabb was released on bond in January.

On Saturday, June 12, 2021, shots were fired into a large crowd in the entertainment district on Sixth Street, sending several victims to the hospital. A total of 14 people were shot.

One of those victims, 25-year-old Douglas John Kantor, died as a result of his injuries that Sunday afternoon. Kantor was on Sixth Street while visiting from out of town.

Kantor's family was present in the courtroom Tuesday. His father, Joe Kantor, had his photo on a pin on his shirt. Kantor was the only person killed in the mass shooting.

The 13 other people were hurt in the shooting, including a 19-year-old who had to re-learn how to walk. Adrianna Salazar was celebrating her 19th birthday in Downtown Austin at an 18-plus club when she was shot. A powerful photo of officers carrying her to safety moments after the shooting has made the rounds on social media.

