Michelle Barrientes Vela faces several charges, including tampering with evidence and official oppression.

SAN ANTONIO — The jury began its deliberation Thursday afternoon in the trial of an ex-Bexar County Constable that has received a lot of attention.

Michelle Barrientes Vela is on trial for several charges, including tampering with evidence and official oppression. Closing statements also took place Thursday.

Tuesday, the former Constable for Precinct 2 pled not guilty on both counts of tampering with evidence. Specifically for altering and creating her own handwritten cash logs for security at Rodriguez Park on the city's west side.

During her opening statements, Prosecutor Dawn McCraw explained the state believes Barrientes Vela tampered with records in 2019. During this time, three separate subpoenas were issued over security cash logs for the park before they were eventually turned over.

The cash logs in questions contained information from a Easter Sunday incident in 2019, where prosecutors alleged Barrientes Vela demanded a man pay money for security for a family event in a park pavilion where alcohol was supposedly present.

Defense attorney Jason Goss denied the claims saying the ex constable was simply enforcing the law at the park.

Former Bexar County Parks Manager was one of two people cross examined during Tuesday's trial. He explained the policies of the county parks.

Texas Ranger Bradley Freeman also testified on Tuesday. Freeman executed the warrant which led to the FBI raid in September 23, 2019 at the Precinct 2 Constable's Office.