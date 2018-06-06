Lawyers for two former Lamar University softball coaches filed a temporary restraining order asking the court to keep the school from taking further action against the coaches.

The attorney representing Holy Bruder and Allison Honkofsky alleges in the order that the university did not follow its own human resources policy when the two were terminated.

Both coaches sought to appeal their terminations under the school's HR policies according to the filing.

The order claims that the university "changed the rules" by saying that their human resources policy was "not applicable policy because it was 'inconsistent' with Texas State University System Policy."

Attorneys for the coaches say the university refused to follow HR policies that were published in Lamar's policy manual and on its website and instead told the coaches their appeals would have to be handled under the Texas State University System policy.

