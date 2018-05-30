The attorney for the alleged Beaumont bomber believes his client shouldn't be labeled as the main suspect until the indictments.

Defense attorney, Ryan Gertz says that right now, he believes there is no actual evidence linking Jonathan Torres to the explosive devices that were found at a Beaumont Starbucks and St. Stephens church.

Gertz adds that while his client has a criminal background, none of his offenses have been violent. Torres was arrested last Thursday after a raid at his north Beaumont home.

"It is very tempting to jump to conclusions in a case like this, there is a lot of factors about this that indicate he was not trying to be harmful and actually try to hurt someone," said Gertz.

Gertz says that Torres's background in the Navy and the Army could be a result of his change of behavior.

Tomorrow afternoon. Torres' detention hearing will be held at the Federal courthouse.

