Jill Pierce, attorney for Groves council member Cross Coburn says the names on a recall petition for her client do not add up.

A petition with over 1,000 signatures, well above the requirement for a recall, was turned into the Groves city clerk last week.

The petition started after nude photos of the openly gay Coburn were leaked to local media. The photos were sent by Coburn to an anonymous user of the gay dating app, ‘Grindr.’

A name on the petition is only certified when the person is a resident of Groves and a registered voter. Pierce says that some signatures did not meet either of those requirements.

"I found just right off the top, three or four Nederland residents signed the petition, I’ve also found instances where it looks like a wife has signed her name for herself and for her husband,” Pierce said.

“I also found one name of a lady who signed twice,” Pierce added.

Pierce also made another surprising allegation about someone who may have circulated the petition.

"The thing I found most surprising is one of the main circulators of the petition was the mayor of Groves' wife," Pierce claimed.

12News reached out to the Mayor of Groves by telephone and by going to city hall.

Mayor Brad Bailey has not returned our calls to confirm or deny those claims.

William Howlett, the man who started the petition tells 12News: “If Cross will resign from his City Council position in writing prior to the petition being certified, I will withdraw the petition so that he won’t have it on his record. I will not withdraw the petition once it has been certified.”

Despite over one thousand signatures on the petition, Pierce says her client is not worried.

"He believes he's been targeted because of his sexuality, and the only way we defeat bullies is to stand up to them, and that's what Councilman Coburn intends to do," Pierce stated

The Groves city clerk has until Saturday to certify the signatures and find any irregularities.

After that, the petition would be sent back to Howlett who would have another 10 days to fix any issues.

“This petition is being driven by city hall, and it’s a political attack coming from city hall,” Pierce stated.

In previous 12News stories, Coburn said he regretted taking the pictures. Coburn claims the leak is an invasion of privacy. Coburn also claims that the leak was an inside job by someone in the city government.

© 2018 KBMT