BEAUMONT, Texas —

The online auction for the AT&T building will open Monday, February 11 and last through Wednesday, February 13.

Beaumont City Council voted 6-1 in favor of bidding on the former AT&T building at 555 Main St. on January 15.

The building hasn't been used in a couple years and the city hopes to utilize the property for riverfront development in an effort to spur economic growth.

The vote authorized city manager Kyle Hayes to make a bid on the property during the auction.

The bidding process will require a $25,000 deposit that will be refunded if the city doesn't end up buying the property.