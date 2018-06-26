Local police officers got some training with a bang Monday afternoon when agents from the ATF set off some explosions as part blast training.

The explosive display was held at the Beaumont Police Department’s training range as agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives conducted ‘Post Blast Training’ for local law enforcement agencies.

ATF agents demonstrating the power behind several homemade devices including Molotov cocktails, bombs made with gun powder and tannerite, as well as household chemicals.

“We’ve had this scheduled for several weeks, but it’s more timely now than ever,” said Beaumont Police Chief Jim Singletary.

Chief Singletary noting the recency of the arrest of Jonathan Torres who was charged last month in connection with the bombs found at Starbucks and St. Stephens Episcopal Church. Alex Guerrero worked on the Torres case he says knowing what to look for post blast can come in handy.

“(Officers learn) What they need to get out of the post blast scene, in order for them to figure out kind of device it was, what kind of explosive was utilized,” said Guerrero, who works as an explosives enforcement officer for the ATF. “So that information provides leads for them to go out and figure out who did it.”

Guerrero declined to comment on the type of bomb Torres is accused of using in Beaumont because of his involvement in the investigation.

