Police believe man shot himself after shooting 4 family members, killing 2

Two women remain in critical condition. A 3-month-old baby in the home didn't appear to be harmed, but was taken to an area hospital to be checked out.

HOUSTON — 11/19 UPDATE: Police now say the suspected shooter has died from what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The victims' names haven't been released.

Two family members were killed and three others were injured, including the suspect, in a shooting in west Houston on Wednesday, according to police.

At about 2:30 p.m., Houston police responded to reports of shots fired at a house in the 11600 block of Manor Park Drive, which is near the intersection of Briar Forest Drive and South Kirkwood Road, just south of the Katy Freeway and outside the Beltway.

Police said the 911 call came from inside the home.

When they arrived, officers found a man who was unresponsive in the driveway. With fears that the shooter may still be at the home, the officers entered the house.

Inside, police said another man was found unresponsive with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police said they believe he could have been the shooter.

Upstairs, police said they found a woman in her mid-20s shot to death. Two other women were also shot. They were both taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

A 3-month-old child was found in the house but was uninjured.

Police said the shooting appears to be a domestic incident but haven't said exactly what led up to it.