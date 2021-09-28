Astros Foundation grants CASA of Southeast Texas $10K to help children participate in extracurricular activities

The non-profit organization says the grant will help Jefferson County children in foster care to participate in activities like band, little league, and dance.

BEAUMONT, Texas — More children in Jefferson County will be able to participate in extracurricular activities thanks to a $10,000 grant from the Astros Foundation, according to a news release from the Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children.

CASA Southeast Texas announced Tuesday that the grant will help Jefferson County children in foster care to participate in activities like band, little league, and dance.

The grant will help cover expenses such as fees and equipment for children in care who wish to participate in extracurricular activities but otherwise would not be able to do so due to economic circumstances.

"CASA is grateful for the opportunity that this grant from the Astros Foundation provides for the children and families in foster care in Jefferson County," the release said.

CASA Inc. is a nonprofit service organization that recruits, trains, and supervises a diverse group of community volunteers, appointed by the courts for abused and neglected children in the pursuit of safe, permanent homes, according to their website.

