Southeast Texas cheerleaders get professional tips from Netflix 'Cheer' star

VIDOR, Texas — Aspiring cheerleaders at The Pride Cheer Company in Vidor were excited to receive tips from a Netflix star who is a celebrity in the cheer community.

Many of the cheerleaders in attendance agreed that they love watching the Netflix series "Cheer."

“I’m obsessed with "Cheer" on Netflix,” Malaya Bingham, competitive cheerleader, said “ I watched it over and over. I watched like the first day. So, it’s like really crazy for me, and I'm super excited about it.”

“Cheer” made its debut in 2020 and the show's second season was released on January 12. The show is set in Corsicana, Texas and follows the Navarro College's nationally ranked forty-member cheer squad.

The cheer team is preparing to compete at the national cheerleading championship held in Daytona Beach, Florida.

“I just love how, like, they can, like, think of something and then, like, actually do it like something so crazy, like, throwing people in the air and then catching them ,like, it's just crazy," Bingham said.

On Sunday, Christian Trahan, a Lake Arthur native who is on the competitive cheer team featured on the series, visited Vidor. Trahan gave the group of aspiring cheerleaders professional pointers on their routines.

“They had a great attitude coming in,” Trahan said. “They obviously were motivated after competing this weekend and some of them competing again next weekend, so they just want to get better and better. And that’s what I love about it."

2022 is Trahan’s second year in Vidor. Organizers said in 2021 more than 170 cheerleaders showed up to the workshop.

All the girls in attendance have dreams of competing at the national championships, but that is not their only inspiration. The aspiring teens said they love the memories they are making.

"It's just like a home feeling, like I don't know, I just feel like I belong here," Bingham said. "I just love it so much."

Organizers and cheerleaders agree that what keeps them coming back to the gym floor is their love of the sport.

“I just have alot of love for the sport, and I have alot of knowledge just based on the experience that I have, and I just wanted to share that,” Trahan said.

