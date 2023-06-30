Sports director Ashly Elam leaving 12News for new job

He started at 12News as a tape editor when he was a 19-year-old Lamar University student.

BEAUMONT, Texas — 12News Sports director Ashly Elam knew from an early age he wanted to be involved in pro sports either as a player or a journalist and now that he’s done one of those for more than 24 years he’s moving on.

We’re sad to announce that Elam, who has been a part of 12News since 1999, will soon be leaving us.

When asked for an elementary school project what he wanted to be when he grew up Elam replied that he wanted to “play for the Houston Astros or become a sports anchor.” 12News is glad to have helped him make one of those dreams come true.

But don’t worry, he won’t be going too far away and you still may run into him out and about in Southeast Texas.

Elam will become the director of communications for Hardin-Jefferson Independent School District on July 11, 2023. His last night on-air at 12News will be on the 10 p.m. newscast on Sunday, July 9, 2023.

He started at 12News as a tape editor when he was a 19-year-old Lamar University student. He also helped on Friday nights with The Blitz and later joined the sports team full-time.

Elam briefly left in May 2017 to work for a Southeast Texas sports magazine and website but returned to 12News in February 2019.

“KBMT has been a second home for over 20 years, and I can't thank everyone enough for their support,” Elam said.

While at 12News Elam won many accolades including multiple awards from the Press Club of Southeast Texas for best podcast, sports anchor and sports show of the year.

“Ashly’s contribution to 12News and to Southeast Texas is immeasurable,” said news director Ginny Sweeney.

“He is the backbone of local sports in this area and I’m so grateful to have gotten to work with him,” she added.

Elam covered everything from youth sports to the World Series, Super Bowls, All-Star games for both the MLB and NBA and NCAA basketball and baseball tournaments while at 12News.

“I loved covering our local athletes from Little League to the big leagues, but now it's time for me to spend more time with my family,” he said.

Elam has also covered the many trips Southeast Texas teams have made to the playoff and state championships.

But Elam is versatile and regularly and skillfully pitched in to cover other major events in Southeast Texas like several hurricanes and storms as well as helping host 12News’ Mardi Gras coverage.

“Southeast Texas is a special place, and I look forward to continuing to give back to the community in my new role at Hardin-Jefferson ISD,” he said.

12News will miss Elam and wishes him well on his next job with the Hardin-Jefferson school district.

“We are thrilled for this new opportunity for him and his family. Ashly will be greatly missed in the newsroom,” Sweeney said.