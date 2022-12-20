ASAP delivery company donates to Southeast Texas Food Bank

The company had been collecting food donations throughout the month from restaurants and organizations right here in the Beaumont area.

BEAUMONT, Texas — People in Beaumont received some extra help feeding their families this holiday season.

ASAP, a delivery company that operates locally, made a special holiday delivery Tuesday morning to the Southeast Texas Food Bank.

The company had been collecting food donations throughout the month from restaurants and organizations in the Beaumont area.

With such a spike in demand at food banks and pantries around the country, even here in Beaumont, donations were critical this holiday season.

ASAP picked up non-perishable donations from Floyd’s Cajun Seafood & Texas Steakhouse, Partillo’s Barbeque, Crazy Cajun, Shā Bébé and Daddio’s Burger.

The delivery company matched all the restaurant donations and dropped off the non-perishable food Tuesday.

Those who donated food or money received a coupon code for $5 off their next order with ASAP.

Donors will also be placed in a drawing to win hundreds of dollars in credits for future orders with ASAP.