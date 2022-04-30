Silsbee High School basketball player battling brain cancer, community working to 'keep hope alive'

Jayce Jones attained scholarships to various colleges, where he is looking forward to furthering his career in basketball.

SILSBEE, Texas — Members of the Silsbee community are keeping hope alive and coming together for a 17-year-old who is currently in a Houston hospital battling brain cancer.

Jayce Lebron Jones plays for the Silsbee High School varsity basketball team. Pastor Arthur Smith of the Faith Temple Church of God in Christ said the teen has been battling cancer since July of 2021.

Pastor Smith describes Jones as strong. The pastor said the teen attained scholarships to various colleges, where he is looking forward to furthering his career in basketball.

Jones' jersey number is nine. The community is asking for help in their "Fight for 9."

Pastor Smith said Jones’ parent have been, “overwhelmed with this burden,” and are in the hospital day and night tending to their son. The community is attempting to raise money to ease that burden.

Jones’ parents have three other sons. Pastor Smith said, “doctors did all they could," for the teen.

A GoFundMe and Cash App have been set up to help the community raise money for Jones' medical expenses. The Cash App is $FaithtempleCOGIC327.

A community-wide benefit was held on Saturday at the Faith Temple Church of God in Christ to raise money for Jones and his family.

At the event, a church service was held where attendees sang to and praised God. Members of the community including Pastor Smith, the superintendent of the Silsbee Independent School District, Jones’ coach and more gave inspirational remarks.

Attendees described the unity at the event as “awesome.”

While they raise money, Pastor Smith is asking Southeast Texas to “keep hope alive,” and to keep Jones and his family in their thoughts and prayers. Jones, his family, and church members are believing that through prayer and faith in God, Jones will pull through.

Pastor Smith said the event did “pretty good,” but they are not where they want to be as far as helping the family with expenses. They are asking for the continued support of the community.

For more information, Pastor Smith said community members can call him at 409-617-2093.