BEAUMONT, Texas — Three days without water. It's what has residents at one north Beaumont mobile home park frustrated and pleading for answers.

On Wednesday, 12News spoke to the City of Beaumont about why the water is shut off at Forest Hollow Mobile Home Community.

Chief Financial Officer Todd Simoneaux said it's not the first time they've had problems with the owner.

"We've had multiple correspondences with them about their water bill not being timely," Simoneaux said.

He said Southern Choice Properties owes the city more than $47,000.

Resident Kelli Jones said she just doesn't get why the problem persists at the park.

"I don't understand. The amount that we pay here, and they can't even turn on our water," Jones said.

Property Manager Brandi Jones said it's a problem Forest Hollow is working to address.

"I know there have been billing issues with the City of Beaumont, and we're working diligently to get it taken care of," Jones said.

When 12News tries to contact the property owner asking for answers, the phone appears to go straight to voicemail.

On Thursday afternoon, 12News spoke with legal expert Michael Lindsey. He's a lawyer at Lindsay, Lindsay and Parsons.

"I think it's certainly arguable at this point that the landlord has breached their duties and obligations under the lease agreement," Lindsday said.

Since this isn't the first time it's happened, residents are ready to move. Some are worried that breaking the leas will result in fees and a bad credit score.

"Well first of all, the property has become uninhabitable, would be my opinion, and the individual should be able to give the landlord notice that they intend to terminate their lease agreement, move out, and make a demand for their security deposit," Lindsay said.

He said residents should give notice in a written statement.

If the manager tries to enforce the lease, the resident can go in front of a judge to make sure the lease has been terminated.

