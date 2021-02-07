Artist brings 'hot,' new exhibit to Beaumont art studio

Inspired by Joey Chestnut's hot dog eating contest in 2019, Kevin Clay, HOTDOG! exhibit artist, was eager to bring the hot dog to life through art.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A local artist is bringing a unique art exhibit to the The Art Studio, Inc for Independence Day weekend.

Chestnut broke his record of eating 74 hot dogs back in July 2020, which gave Clay more than enough tasty hotdogs to paint.

When Clay first started the project, it had to be put on hold so The Mont, the studio he works in on Orleans Street, could be renovated.

In 2020, the artist was asked to finish the hot dog series for an exhibition at the Art Studio.

“The idea itself was instantaneous,” Clay said.

Clay wanted to create something that he knew people would connect with not only through their taste buds, but through an entire experience.

“I stumbled upon these videos online of competitive eating,” he said. “I thought it was really fascinating how serious people took it."

The artist has been inspired over the years by the painting he sees and tastes.

“Everyone has eaten hot dogs,” Clay said. “It is almost nostalgic, and you know it calls back to summer. I think it is a perfect time right now with people getting back out into the world.”

Clay tasted his favorite hotdog in Chicago.

The artist hopes that those who choose to visit his exhibit will create interpretations behind their own personal lens.

“Who does not love hot dogs on the 4th of July,” Clay said. “That is a classic."

The HOTDOG! exhibit is kicking off for Independence Day weekend and will continue to be featured at the Art Studio for the rest of July.