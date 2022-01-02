The Art Studio featuring Beaumont artist in new exhibit during Black History Month

The military veteran, certified plumber, and Lamar graduate didn't get started with his art passion until he was 60 years old.

BEAUMONT, Texas — February is Black History Month. It's a time to honor the contributions and triumphs of African Americans throughout U.S. history.

Art is a means of storytelling, and Beaumont artist Wayne Goodman said his latest exhibit shows his history and Black history. He said he hopes it leaves others feeling inspired.



The military veteran, certified plumber, and Lamar University graduate didn't get started with his art passion until he was 60 years old.



Inspired by the stories of his own life and the pioneers in Black history, Wayne’s art aims to educate and uplift Black voices.

That's why The Art Studio Inc. in Beaumont wants to highlight Goodman’s work.

“It's a great opportunity because his work tells stories, real-life stories, and African American history,” said Michelle Cate. “As well as how the next generation can tell their stories, so that's a really important message. And we are really glad we can exhibit him here.”

The opening day for his show is this Thursday. Southeast Texans are encouraged to come out and support local artists.