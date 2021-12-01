Art Museum of Southeast Texas announces upcoming exhibit from Houston-based artist

Houston-based artist Francesca Fuchs creates paintings and sculptures about artifacts from our daily lives. Looking at mugs and thrift-store paintings, objects made by children or collected from her parents’ home, Fuchs considers how these things might describe the world around her. In some instances, she traces an object’s journey across decades; a mug she used in Germany in the 70s--inspired by Mexican painting traditions--is now remade in Houston, almost five decades later. What does it mean, Fuchs asks, to live with something, to use it every day, to see its relationships to types of objects in other homes? In paintings marked by subtle color and shadow, Fuchs dissolves the distinction between high and low, between personal and public, between what we feel and what we know. Born in London and raised in Münster, Francesca Fuchs moved to the U.S. in 1996 for the Core Program at The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. Fuchs’ work was featured in the 1992 New Contemporaries and has been shown in venues including The Whitechapel Art Gallery, London; The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth; and in a solo exhibition at the Contemporary Arts Museum, Houston. She was the 2017 Josephine Mercy Heathcote Fellow at the MacDowell Colony, New Hampshire, and was Art League Houston’s 2018 Texas Artist of the Year. Fuchs is represented by Inman Gallery (Houston) and Talley Dunn Gallery (Dallas). On Friday, December 17, 2021, AMSET will hold an opening reception from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. Fuchs and essayist Dean Daderko will be in attendance to speak about the exhibition. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.amset.org or call (409) 832-3432.