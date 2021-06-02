AMSET to exhibit David Cargill: The Lighter Side

The Lighter Side explores the boundless imagination of the artist, who manipulates different materials to create sculptures that seem to move, twist and breathe.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Art Museum of Southeast Texas will exhibit David Cargill: The Lighter Side on view June 5 through Sept. 12, in the main galleries.

Focusing on the themes of love, laughter and whimsy, The Lighter Side explores the boundless imagination of the artist, who manipulates different materials to create sculptures that seem to move, twist and breathe.

The Lighter Side will feature works by sculptor David Cargill, who has created well-known, large-scale sculptures for churches, universities, commercial buildings, and private collectors.

Works from the permanent collection of the Art Museum of Southeast Texas will be included in the exhibition as well as loans from the artist and private collections in the state.

On June 3, the AMSET will stay open late from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

An opening reception will be hosted on June 11 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and it will be RSVP only.

These events are free and open to the public.

Cargill was born in Huntsville, Texas, and studied at Rice University in Houston before earning his bachelor’s at the Pratt Institute in New York and his master’s from the Cranbrook Academy of Art in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

He traveled to Florence, Italy in1962, where he studied and cast with the Guastini foundry.

Cargill's work has been exhibited at the Longview Museum and Arts Center and most recently he has been the subject of a major retrospective at the Dishman Art at Lamar University.