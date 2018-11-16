BEAUMONT — One Beaumont veteran is going above and beyond this holiday season to make shoppers in the area feel safe.

Jerome Metoyer served in the Army for 21 years and has decided to take matters into own hands by providing "special security" to shoppers.

Metoyer is offering to walk people to their cars once they leave a store keeping them safe in a time when thieves could be out and about.

"It could be at a restaurant, a grocery store, hospital or anywhere they don't feel safe," said Metoyer.

57-year-old Metoyer said he is retired, but still feels called to serve. He says he got tired of hearing complaints from people who were scared because of recent violence in Beaumont.

"People have been saying you can't even shop in Beaumont anymore."

A spokesperson for the Beaumont Police Department said it's a kind offer from Metoyer, but they want you to always be cautious when you reach out to someone you don't know for help.

You can get in contact with Metoyer on his Facebook page here.

© 2018 KBMT