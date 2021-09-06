Line worker dies at Arkansas warehouse during Hurricane Ida relief efforts

Marley Mencer was working at a Little Rock warehouse in support of Hurricane Ida restoration efforts when he was fatally injured.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As Louisiana tries to recover from the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, several Arkansans were sent to help clean up and restore power.

But some in the state were working at a distribution warehouse in Little Rock to help the restoration efforts following Hurricane Ida.

One of those was Marley Mencer, a line worker who was fatally injured while on duty at the distribution warehouse. He died from his injuries.

In a statement, Entergy Arkansas said Mencer died on Friday, September 3 while working at the warehouse.

Mencer was a lead driver with Howard Transportation in Little Rock. He had been with the company for 17 years.

He leaves behind a wife and children.

Howard Transportation left the following statement regarding Mencer's death in a Facebook post:

"Friends, we lost a good one Friday and we are beyond devastated. Marley Mencer, Lead Driver with our dedicated fleet out of Little Rock, AR. Marley has been with us since we formed Howard Dedicated Operations in 2004. Not only was he a hard worker and dedicated employee, he was our friend. We are truly heart broken to say the least! Please pray for his wife and children, the drivers who worked with him as they are a family as well, and pray for HDO manager, Katie, this is especially hard on her."