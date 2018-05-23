As people continue to rebulid after Harvey, hurricane season is here again.

"The water was to the roof, then it came down and stayed for at least 2 weeks," said Nicole Lewis. Her family home was completely submerged under water.

As storms brew in the tropics, have you purchased flood insurance already?



Learn more about flood insurance on #12NewsNow — Juan Rodríguez (@_JuanRodriguez_) May 23, 2018

"It's been real tough for all of us because it affected my mom, my sister, myself and the kids," Lewis explained.

She was one of the 80% of Harvey victims who did not have flood insurance.

"You need it," she said.

"You're going to have to get it because you're going to be placed in a flood zone anyway and dealing with this. it's horrible," she said.

There were a significant number of people who were not covered, but Farmers Insurance Agent Wade McLean said this is slowly changing.

As storms brew in the tropics, Mclean says people are still able to apply, but the coverage will not start until 30 days after the application is submitted.

"If it's in a preferred risk flooding zone, typically you pay about $450 for $250,000 worth of coverage," Mclean said.

Lewis said this loss taught her not to make the same mistake again.

"You have to pray because you never know if you might have a house tomorrow or not," Lewis said.

