Officials encourage renters to apply for Texas rent relief as evictions rise in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Need help with rent? The state opened back up its online Texas Rent Relief portal Tuesday.

The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHACA) has $96 million in relief funds and will start accepting new applications online beginning March 14. It’ll remain open through March 28.

According to the state, first-time applicants could be eligible for up to 18 months of help with rent and utility bills. That would include either past-due payments or a combination of past-due payments and up to three months of current or future payments.

Those who have gotten help from the program before, but haven't used their full 18 months, can submit a request through their online user account.

It's first come, first served, though those facing evictions will be given priority.

To qualify, renters must be behind on rent or utility bills.

Plus, renters must match the median 80% of income in the area, or be below it.

Executive Director of TDHCA Bobby Wilkinson tells 12News that while the help is out there, it is limited, so it's best to apply before the $96 million for the entire state gets divided.

In just one hour the portal was open, Wilkinson says they received 4,000 applications.

"So, we have announced that we will start today and end March 28th, but we will probably get more applications than we have money, faster than that. So, I would encourage folks to apply now and tomorrow or soon," Wilkinson said.

Jefferson County Precinct One Constable Jevonne Pollard says she sees the need renters have in Southeast Texas, first hand.

"On account of people that are going to the website that need that help, the help that they so desperately need. So, a lot of what we are seeing is that just in our office the evictions are continuing to come through," Pollard said,

Experiencing application portal delays?

On the first day the portal opened, Texas Rent Relief experienced a significantly high volume of applicants, causing delayed load times.

They say if you are not able to access the application system, to close your browser completely and try again, according to their website.

Once you are able to access the application, make sure to ‘Save’ your progress often, and use the Tenant Checklist to ensure you submit a complete application with all required documentation.

The customer service line is also experiencing extremely high call volume. They encourage applicants review their Frequently Asked Questions and Tenant Checklist, which may help answer questions about applying.