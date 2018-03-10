The man who was charged with beating a two year old child and burning him with cigarettes tried to appeal his sentence, but his appeal was dismissed.

Justin Brooks waived his right to appeal when he took the second plea bargain offered to him. The Ninth District Court of Appeals in Beaumont ruled that Brooks had no grounds to continue his appeal.

Brooks was sentenced on August 7 this year to 18 years for two counts of injury to a child.

Brooks originally planned on entering a plea deal of 10 years in prison with possible probation, but later declined the appeal in favor of a trial.

The child's mother, Sherry Hickman, previously told 12News in 2017 that her son's skull had several fractures and burns all over his body.

"He didn't just fracture his skull, he broke it, it was a break about the size of a softball,” said Hickman. “He cracked all of his ribs, he burned him well over 50 times.”

Troy Brooks, Justin's father, previously told 12News he believed the child was injured accidentally by jumping off the bed.

