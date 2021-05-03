Restrictions removed from Orange County vaccination scheduling, any resident can receive a shot

Registration for the COVID-19 vaccination can be done through a website or by calling (409) 550-2536.

Any Orange County resident who would like to get a COVID-19 vaccine can now receive their shot, according to Orange County Judge John Gothia.

The judge removed all restrictions for residents wanting to schedule themselves an appointment in the county's COVID-19 vaccination portal.

Although age and other previous restrictions are no longer a factor in waiting to get a shot, citizens that are age 65 and older will have priority in the scheduling process.

Registration for the COVID-19 vaccination can be done here or by calling (409) 550-2536.

Residents must have an appointment through the website or the phone number to get vaccinated.

Once registered, you will receive a phone call from an unknown number to schedule your appointment. Officials say you must answer that call.

Coronavirus symptoms

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.