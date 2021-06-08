The 32-year-old father was a highly respected member of the Beaumont community.

BEAUMONT, Texas — More than a year after he was murdered, the family of Antonio Wilson is still asking for the Southeast Texas community’s help to find his killer.



Wilson was killed in a shooting in Beaumont's North End on August 6, 2020. He was found n a parking lot off of Bedford Drive. Wilson was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

His mother told 12News on Friday that the uncertainty in his case still takes an emotional toll on her.

"I'm just asking that anybody that knows anything, if they would find it within their hearts to, and I pray that God touches their hearts where they would, come forward and say what they know. Don't be afraid to speak up. That's all I ask,” Mother of Antonio Wilson, Sharron Lowe said.

If you know anything about the murder of Antonio Wilson, also known as A-Tone, you can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (409) 833-TIPS.

HOW YOU CAN HELP | Justice for A-Tone GoFundMe

The family sat down with Beaumont Police on Friday to ask for the community's help to find his killer.

“Let's stop releasing balloons and release names,” Lowe said.

“This is very painful. My son, Antonio, was a very loving, very compassionate,” Lowe said.



Lowe said she's still in disbelief.



“Last year, they robbed my heart completely out," Lowe said. "The thing that hurts the most is, if it was something he could've done to help to solve someone else's murder or crime, he would have."



Marandia Kirkmon said her 32-year-old cousin was a prominent member of the community, leaving family and friends lost for words.



“He was about unifying Beaumont and having peace in the community,” Kirkmon said. “For him to so ironically die by gun violence, it's just really a stab in the heart."



With each passing day, Lowe said the pain continues to linger as they wait for this chapter to close.



“No one is coming forward to say anything,” Lowe said. “They're keeping quiet. They took my son, who meant the world to me.”



A GoFundMe page has been set up to help raise money for the Crime Stopper's reward.



"To help us raise the money, so that we can raise the reward for people to speak out, to speak up and to help with getting an arrest for my son," Kirkmon said.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

